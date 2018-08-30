Namibia: Nanso Condemns Brutal Killing of Girl (9)

THE Namibian National Students Organisation (Nanso) has expressed shock, anger and outrage at the murder of nine-year-old Avihe Cheryl Ujaha, whose lifeless body was discovered near the Staan Vas location in Khomasdal on Tuesday morning.

Ujaha was reported missing on Saturday.

The student body's secretary for gender and social welfare, Lesley Sanjah, in a statement issued yesterday described the incident as a "heinous crime".

"We have been shaken by this barbaric, inhumane and backward act of violence. Indeed, we live in a society that manifests itself in all forms of violence and discriminates against women and children, who are a source of our civilisation," he said.

Sanjah added that the circumstances under which Ujaha died were both horrific and tragic, "which we strongly condemn!"

"Hence, there's more to be done by lawmakers and law enforcement to ensure the safety of not only women and children, but everyone," he stated. He then called on law enforcement agencies and the community to work in unison to bring those responsible for the killing to book, and bring about justice in the name of young Cheryl and others who fell victim to such acts and various forms of violence. A media release issued by the police on Tuesday said Ujaha's body appeared to have been boiled in hot water before being dumped at the scene.

"The body was mutilated in such a way that some body parts such as both hands, lower arms, one foot, ribs, one thigh and neck were missing from the deceased," it added.

At this point, no suspect has been arrested in connection with Ujaha's death, and police investigations continue.

- Nampa