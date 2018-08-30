30 August 2018

Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Helicopter Crash Leaves 18 Dead

Photo: Addis Standard
The location of the helicopter crash.

18 people, (15 military & 3 civilians) were killed when a military helicopter crashed. The helicopter was flying from Dire Dawa to Bishoftu. It crashed near Lumee Ejereetti wereda in east shewa zone, Addisu Arega Kitessa (via said. Addisu didn't mention the cause of the accident.

The helicopter belonged to the Ethiopian Air Force and the 15 military personnel were members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), according to Fana BC.

According to a letter from Defense Ministry indoctrination & PR division bureau, the flight No. 808 helicopter was on duty during the accident and crashed 20 minutes away from its destination in Bishiftu. The Ethiopia Air Force said the accident was being investigated.

