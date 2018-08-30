Ghana: 'Let's Uphold Legacies of Prof K. a Busia'

Richard Kwadwo Adu, an Assembly Member for Ntoase electoral area, has urged members of the party to reflect, re-collect and uphold legacies of Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia, as the nation commemorated 40th anniversary of his death, the nation's former Prime Minister in the Second Republic.

"Prof. Busia opens the party of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition to commoners and made it a mass movement, he was tolerant, respected views of common people and the NPP needs to reflect on the ideals of the former Prime Minister to deepen the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition.

"Prof. Busia's legacies of democracy and rural development as well as commitment to true democracy, passion for fighting corruption, strong value for hard work, civic education ought to be kept alive in the NPP, if the party is determined to remain a governing party beyond 2020," he stressed.

Mr Adu, who is also a former Wenchi Constituency Youth Organiser of the NPP, pointed out that Prof. Busia left an indelible mark in the annals of Ghana's democracy, the best monuments to immortalise him was for the nation and her leaders to take inspirations from him in pushing forward the nation's development agenda.

"Prof. Busia's government has incredible history of people with passion who helped to build the country; we need such leaders who are brave and consistent with the tenets of democratic values and credentials to develop our nation.

"Prof. Busia's government saw, felt, recognised and enhanced dynamism of the youth, industry of poor artisans, tenacity of farmers and zeal of ordinary market women, if these traits are embedded in our governance, we will be able to alleviate the plight of the ordinary citizenry by creating more job opportunities," Mr Adu indicated. -GNA