South Africa: EFF Walks Out, After Its Motion of No Confidence in Msimanga Is 'Disallowed'

The EFF in Tshwane says it will no longer take take part in the Tshwane Council sitting, meaning that Mayor Solly Msimanga can not be axed through the ANC's motion of no confidence.

Council speaker Katlego Mathebe disallowed the EFF's motion of no confidence against Msimanga on Thursday afternoon, arguing that the urgent motion did not comply with the rules.

Tshwane EFF chairperson Benjamin Disoloane told the speaker that she was out of order and that they would be taking her to court.

Speaking to media following caucus, Disoloane said they would no longer go back to council because of the speaker disallowing the motion.

A credible source earlier told News24 that DA leader Mmusi Maimane had met with EFF leader Julius Malema late on Wednesday night, where a deal was reached to not vote on Thursday.

With the EFF leaving, the ANC will now not have enough voting power to remove Msimanga in their own motion of no confidence.

The ANC only have 82 seats. The DA and the FF+ have 98 seats combined.

The ANC's Lesego Makhubela has said that they will not stage a walkout and that they will continue with their motion of no confidence in Msimanga. He said they would have voted with the EFF had their motion gone forward.

According to political analyst Ebrahim Fakir, if there is a full sitting of the council and all members are present out of a total of 214, then 108 votes in support of the motion to remove Msimanga as mayor will be required.

"Otherwise, the requirement would be 50% plus one of the members present, provided the council sitting is quorate, which would require 108 councillors to be present in order for any decision to be valid. In the event of a tie, the speaker will have a casting vote," said Fakir.

