Ghana: Kkma Pays School Fees of 13 Students With Disability

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Kpone- Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) Mr Solomon T. Appiah, has appealed to parents of children living with disability to send their children to school in order to develop their potentials.

He said every child has a right to education adding that education served as an important tool to train the mind, heart and hands and empower people to create value in society.

Mr Appiah made the appeal here on Monday when the Assembly presented cheques worth GH¢13,927 to 13 students living with disability for the payment of their school fees.

This is the first batch of 150 beneficiaries to be awarded under the Disability Fund (District Assembly Common Fund).

Mr Appiah noted that the gesture was part of government's strategy to alleviate poverty and ensure an independent life for people living with disability by supporting their education, acquisition of employable skills and the setting up of small businesses.

He said the social services committee of the KKMA had vetted and approved applications for the purpose.

Mr Appiah urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunities being offered to them.

Madam Florence Tamakloe, a parent of one of the beneficiaries (Florence Animle, aged 16 of the Demonstration school for the Deaf, Mampong) expressed gratitude to the government for the support which she said had helped her daughter to continue her education.

The KKMA Disability Fund disbursement committee chairman, Eric Narh Annang, said sustained awareness creation about issues relating to disability had helped reduce discrimination in the municipality and parents were encouraged to send their children living with disability to school.