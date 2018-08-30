Ghana: UG to Host 3rd IC-Pashda Conference

The University of Ghana (UG) will from September 19 to 22 host the third International Conference on Physical Activity, Sport and Health for Development in Africa (IC-PASHDA).

An African Physical Activity Network (AFPAN) initiative with the aim of promoting physical activity, sports and health, the event is themed 'Inclusive and innovative physical activity, sport and health education for sustainable development in Africa.'

AFPAN's goal is to promote physical activity for health in all African nations by the year 2022.

IC-PASHDA provides opportunities for scholars, researchers, practitioners and other stakeholders in Africa and beyond to share the novel research findings, programmes, initiatives and lessons through conferences, workshops, exhibitions, symposia and seminars.

Professor Reginald Ocansey, Head of Physical and Sports Studies Department said "It is a global plan in more than 50 countries to promote physical activity in schools. Research suggests that children in Ghana get 30 per cent less than what they are expected, by way of physical activity.

"Lack of physical activity in schools to a large extent affects academic performance. It has also come up that wrong approach to exercise could be painful; but exercise should not be painful. Exercise alone does not guarantee complete wholeness in body, but nutrition and other factors is important, hence this conference."

The conference is expected to draw several member nations (Researchers, students, school educators) government officials and other stakeholders from around the globe to discuss the pertinent topic of physical activity and sports within the context of public health.

Local Organizing Committee (LOC) chairman, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu, Director, University of Ghana Sports Directorate said in an interview "So far, so good; we started last year September, and I will say we are on course. Students are involved in the planning and have received approval from the University for the Conference."

The International Conference, which would be chaired by Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana is the third after PASHDA staged the maiden edition in 2014 in Mozambique, Maputo and the second edition in Nairobi, Kenya, 2016.