30 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: President Magufuli to Start Three Day Tour of Lake Zone Regions

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Deogratiuskamagi Dkamagi

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli is expected to start a working visit to Mwanza, Mara and Simiyu regions from September 3 to 10.

On his tour, according to a statement by State House director of Presidential communications Gerson Msigwa, the head of state is expected to lay foundation stones for various projects which are being implemented in the regions.

"Dr Magufuli will also inaugurate various projects and address members of the public," said Mr Msigwa in a statement that was released on Thursday August 30.

After his tour of Lake Zone regions the President is expected to visit the Southern Highlands regions. The regions are Rukwa, Songwe, Katavi and Mbeya. The statement indicates that the schedule for the President's visit to Southern Highlands region will be announced later.

Tanzania

After a 10-Year Break ATCL Brings Market War to Entebbe

It was flags and chants as a 76-seater bombardier Q400 series owned by Air Tanzania touched Ugandan soil at 1:14pm on… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.