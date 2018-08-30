Tanzania: President Magufuli to Start Three Day Tour of Lake Zone Regions

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli is expected to start a working visit to Mwanza, Mara and Simiyu regions from September 3 to 10.

On his tour, according to a statement by State House director of Presidential communications Gerson Msigwa, the head of state is expected to lay foundation stones for various projects which are being implemented in the regions.

"Dr Magufuli will also inaugurate various projects and address members of the public," said Mr Msigwa in a statement that was released on Thursday August 30.

After his tour of Lake Zone regions the President is expected to visit the Southern Highlands regions. The regions are Rukwa, Songwe, Katavi and Mbeya. The statement indicates that the schedule for the President's visit to Southern Highlands region will be announced later.