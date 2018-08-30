Tanzania: Govt Orders Fresh Round of Probe for Pupil Allegedly Killed By Teacher

Dar es Salaam/Bukoba — A forensic pathologist from Bugando Medical Centre (BMC) has been sent to Bukoba Municipality to investigate the circumstances in which a standard five pupil at Kibeta Primary School was allegedly beaten to death by his teacher.

The pupil, Sperius Eradius (13), was reported dead following a heavy punishment from his teacher named as Mr Respicius Patrick.

The Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu said on Thursday August 30 that an "independent" pathologist had been sent to the district to investigate the matter.

The ministry's decision comes after the family of the deceased said they were going to abandon the body of their beloved child at the hospital mortuary pending independent postmortem by doctors from outside the region.

Pupil's guardian, reverend Justus Balilemwa told The Citizen via mobile phone that the family was waiting for an independent postmortem promised by the police.

The family opposeda preliminary report of findings released by Kagera Regional Medical Officer-in charge, Dr John Mwombeki which said that the pupil's body was found to have marks that indicated he had been beaten few days before the teacher's punishment that isto have led to death.

"We haven't buried him [the deceased] yet because we are waiting for an independent postmortem by doctors from Bugando or Muhimbili National Hospital," said Balilemwa.

Today, Minister Ummy Mwalimu said, "I have heard the family's complaints that they did not trust the report by the regional authorities. My ministry has sent an independent pathologist and is already on the ground."

The minister, in addition, condemned the act that was committed against the child.

"Every child has the right to be protected as per the Child's Act No2 of 2009. As a minister appointed to preserve the law, I strongly condemn all acts of violations committed against children in the society," he wrote on her official Facebook account.