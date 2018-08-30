Tanzania: Child Abusers to Face Legal Action

Handeni — District authorities here have declared war on parents and guardians who indulge in actions that hinder academic development and dreams of girl children.

Handeni district administrative secretary Upendo Magashi sounded the warning at a ceremony to receive educational projects worth Sh290 million implemented by World Vision Tanzania.

Ms Magashi, who was moved by the performance of girls, at recent Kwamsisi Divisional Standard Seven Mock Examinations, where girls out-performed boys. Out of the 11 awards that were presented at the ceremony, girls notched seven out of the total awards. Girls scooped the second and third divisional top best performing ranks apart from taking five of the best performing awards in 5 subjects.

She said performance of the girl students and schools, in general, has been contributed to by the assistance of the World Vision through their projects. She said that the general performance of the girls was improving and it should be encouraged.

Ms Magashi pointed out that parents and guardians had a bigger responsibility in ensuring that their children complete their primary and secondary education.

She condemned the existence of what she termed as 'video huts', which had the tendency of showing pornographic content.