30 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Child Abusers to Face Legal Action

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Sembony

Handeni — District authorities here have declared war on parents and guardians who indulge in actions that hinder academic development and dreams of girl children.

Handeni district administrative secretary Upendo Magashi sounded the warning at a ceremony to receive educational projects worth Sh290 million implemented by World Vision Tanzania.

Ms Magashi, who was moved by the performance of girls, at recent Kwamsisi Divisional Standard Seven Mock Examinations, where girls out-performed boys. Out of the 11 awards that were presented at the ceremony, girls notched seven out of the total awards. Girls scooped the second and third divisional top best performing ranks apart from taking five of the best performing awards in 5 subjects.

She said performance of the girl students and schools, in general, has been contributed to by the assistance of the World Vision through their projects. She said that the general performance of the girls was improving and it should be encouraged.

Ms Magashi pointed out that parents and guardians had a bigger responsibility in ensuring that their children complete their primary and secondary education.

She condemned the existence of what she termed as 'video huts', which had the tendency of showing pornographic content.

Tanzania

After a 10-Year Break ATCL Brings Market War to Entebbe

It was flags and chants as a 76-seater bombardier Q400 series owned by Air Tanzania touched Ugandan soil at 1:14pm on… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.