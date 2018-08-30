30 August 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Waiguru Speaks Out On DP Ruto's 'Catwalk Na Kizungu Mingi' Remark

By Grace Gitau

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has termed her relationship with Deputy President William Ruto as cordial and professional, insisting that the latter does not have to apologise for linking her to the loss of funds at National Youth Service.

During an interview on Citizen TV on Wednesday night, Ms Waiguru said she does not expect an apology from the DP over his remarks in 2016 that indicated that she was the main suspect in the loss of Sh791 million in the youth agency.

"There are things you do not carry for a lifetime and hold lightly. For instance, people will have perceptions based on the information they have. I have never personally discussed the issue with him. We have a good, cordial and professional relationship," she said.

The Deputy President once famously dismissed then Devolution CS Anne Waiguru's defence of her alleged role in the NYS scandal as mere "catwalk and kizungu mingi".

"Kingereza mingi,mnatufanyia catwalk hapa around na ni wazi pesa ya umma imepotea, mwenye hiyo pesa anasema aliweka kwa gunia. Sasa kweli jameni dunia hii... " he retorted in 2016.

RUTO'S RUNNING MATE?

Asked if she was angling to be Mr Ruto's running mate in 2022, Ms Waiguru said that the decision will be made the party and its flag bearer in the presidential race.

"About running mate, there isn't a yes or no answer because that is not a decision I make. I am currently focusing on being Kirinyaga governor and issues of running mate will come in later," she said.

She added that the country was prepared to have a female deputy president.

The former devolution defended her meeting with Mr Ruto at his Karen home a day after the controversial IPSOS synovate poll results that ranked her as the second most corrupt person in Kenya after the DP.

"The DP has been to Kirinyaga at least is to seven times in Kirinyaga even before the opinion poll. I think the DP is an extremely intelligent person and he knows how to make his assessment with regard to politics," he said.

The meeting she said had been arranged a week earlier when the DP visited Kirinyaga county after MCAs requested to have a sit down with him.

Kenya

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

