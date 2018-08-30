Ghana: NDC Investigating Controversy Over Prof Kwesi Botchwey Forms

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is investigating the circumstances under which unauthorised persons picked application forms for the chairmanship of the party for Professor Kwesi Botchwey.

It was widely reported that Prof. Botchwey will contest for the position of National Chairman in the NDC, but a statement from his office quickly debunked the reports.

According to the General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia, the two persons who allegedly represented Professor Botchwey are known and the party is getting to the root of the occurrence.

"Professor Botchwey has complained to me, and he tried to reach the two persons, we are yet to get to him to find out how he did it, until we are able to get to the button of the issue, we are unable to commence further operation," he noted.

So far, Dr Ekow Spio-Garbrah, former Minister of Trade and Industry; Alban Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nadowli/Kaleo; Sylvester Mensah, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and Stephen Atubiga, a member of the NDC communication's team.

The rest are the former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra, Professor Joshua Alabi; Elikplim Agbemava, a legal practitioner and Kweku Ricketts-Hagan have so far given indications they will contest for the party's presidential candidate slot.

Former President Mahama is however tightlipped over his presidential ambitions with an excuse that he wanted to focus on the party's restructuring and healing process to make the party a stronger force in the elections in 2020.

Ahead of the party's presidential election, 94 NDC Members of Parliament (MPs) out of 106 have reportedly endorsed John Mahama to lead the party in the 2020 elections.

According to the leader of the 94 MPs, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, former President Mahama is the only candidate who could lead the party to victory in the next polls.

The NDC has slated December 7, 2018, for the election of its flagbearer for the 2020 presidential election. -citinewsroom.com.