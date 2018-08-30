30 August 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Asians in Shooting Spree - Malawi Police Recover 2 Pistols

By Owen Khamula

Malawi police in Limbe have confiscated two pistols which two Asians used to shoot in the air after their car collided with a minibus in Limbe on Thursday in the evening.

Police say the incident happened at Churchill street near Madinna Mosque, Limbe.

Police say Sattar Zen, aged 31, Asian of Malawian origin, c/o P.O. Box 5369, Limbe was driving a saloon car with one passenger on board.

They say upon arrival at the said place, he intended to overtake a minibus through the left side and in the process they collided resulting in damages road accident.

The police say a quarrel ensued between the two Asians and the Minibus passengers blaming the Asians of careless driving.

According to police, the Asians got angry and they both produced pistols and fired several shots in the air. Police arrived at the scene and confiscated the pistols.

