East Africa: Finalise Tax Investigation Training, EA Bodies Urged

Dar es Salaam — East African revenue authorities have been urged to quickly put in place a legal system and a course on tax investigation that will build the capacity of tax investigators in the region to enable them deal with issues of tax especially tax avoidance.

The call was made by Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Acting Deputy Commissioner for Tax Investigation, Mr Salim Kessi when officiating a training course on tax investigators.

In a statement availed to The Citizen, he said that it was imperative that the implementation of putting up a legal system as well as initiating a course on tax investigation in revenue collection because the more the delay the more unscrupulous people were causing governments to lose their much needed revenues.

"I urge you to complete the process on time and find ways to ensure East African member states collaborate together in sharing information as well as other matters in ending tax evasion," he said.

He, however, hailed the region for coming up with technical committee that will ensure EA member states share information and investigation in the region. For his part, Kenya Revenue Authority Investigations manager Jonah Ogalo said it was imperative EA revenue authorities come up with collective strategy in revenue collection.

"We need to work together to find a solution on tax evasion that will ensure our country's gain from their revenue sources," he said.

According to him, if the course on tax investigation was completed it would enable tax investigators in the region to work together, share information as well as share intelligence information which is vital in revenue collection," he stressed.

The technical committee is expected to initiate a tax investigations course for EA tax investigators to work together especially as each member state has their own legal system.