30 August 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: 2 Killed By Armed Robbers

By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed, Tamale

Two people, male and female, have been killed by armed robbers in separate locations in the Northern Region.

The first incident occurred at Janukura, near Yapei in the Central Gonja District, when a woman, Mohammed Tahatu, was killed by armed robbers when they attacked the vehicle in which she was travelling to Tamale.

According to an eyewitness, Peter Woshei, the armed robbers aimed at the driver of the vehicle, but the bullet hit the deceased.

He said the deceased, who was identified as Tahatu, was pronounced dead when she was rushed to the Damongo Government Hospital.

The second incident happened in Yendi when armed robbers attacked business men and women in broad daylight at the market.

An eyewitness, Yahaya Abukari, in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times, yesterday said two armed robbers on motorcycle stormed Yendi market and opened fire, shooting indiscriminately, leading to the death of the man and injuring three others.

He said the armed robbers robbed a foreign exchange dealer of undisclosed amount of money included foreign currencies.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Yussif Tanko confirmed the incidents to the Ghanaian Times.

He said he could not, however, confirm the death as he was yet to be briefed by various district officers in-charge of the two areas.

With regard to the Yendi incident, DSP Tanko said the police heard gunshots at the market and when they proceeded there, they saw five empty shells and stain of blood.

He stated that the police later found three people identified as Abdul-Razak, 22; Ibrahim Fuseini, 17, and Iddrisu 29, injured.

DSP Tanko said the three were rushed to the Yendi Government Hospital, but one of the injured, who was in critical condition, was transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He said no arrest has been made, but that the police had commenced investigations into the robbery cases.

DSP Tanko mentioned that the police had asked personnel at various checkpoints in the region to intensify the patrols to curb armed robberies.

