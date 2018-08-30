Kenya: Sonko Turns His Guns On Staff, Officers Fond of Taking Bribes

Nairobi County government has launched a crackdown on its enforcement officers notorious for soliciting bribes from the public.

Governor Mike Sonko has said that his administration will not condone county askaris soliciting for bribes from Nairobi residents, and vowed to arrest and interdict those caught.

This comes after two city county askaris on Friday arrested a man by the name Frank for parking near Electricity House, and took him to St Peter's Cleavers County yard.

DEMANDED BRIBE

The askaris later demanded a Sh3,000 bribe, from the man while threatening to lock him and later take him to court where he would be fined Sh7,000.

"The man had no option and went to an Mpesa agent and withdrew Sh2,000 which was the only money he had. He gave them the money and they left his car," said Governor Sonko yesterday.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident, recorded it, he added.

Mr Sonko said that they have started thorough investigations to trace the officers.

"Once again I am reminding Nairobians to continue to be vigilant and report all cases of bribery and corruption. I am sure by working together, we can do away with this (corruption)," he said.

The Governor further warned Nairobi residents not to give bribes to the county government askaris, popularly known as kanjo, but instead report them to the authority.

Residents who become victims of or witness such incidents were urged to text the location of the incident and registration number of the van to a number provided by the county government for prompt response.

'JUST TEXT'

"In case you are arrested by our county askaris and they put you in a van and ask for money from you as they take you round the city just text the location and registration number of the van to 0722 886600.

"We also appeal to the public to send a text to the same number if they spot a county van being used in this illegal activity anywhere within Nairobi," said Mr Sonko.

The City Hall boss decried the fact that despite his earlier warnings over the matter, a number of his county askaris are still soliciting for bribes from innocent Nairobi residents.

"I am shocked to report to the public that some county officers are still out there soliciting for bribes from hardworking citizens," said Mr Sonko.