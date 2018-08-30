Tanzania: Plans in Pipeline As Work Permits Application Set to Go Online

Dar es Salaam — Plans to launch online application system for work permits will simplify the process as well as take a shorter time than the old system, Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Mr Antony Mavunde, has revealed.

Dubbed E-work permit application, the system is expected to reduce complaints from applicants.

Mr Mavunde revealed this on Wednesday August 29, when he visited Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) Headquarters in the city.

"We are working closely with the Immigration department with the aim of improving service delivery and reduce contact and queues of applicants," he said.

According to him, the move would also attract more investors given that it complements other efforts to improve business climate in the country.

The deputy minister said, currently the government responds to all applications for work permits within two weeks so long as the applicant has filled correctly all the documents.

"The successful applicants will be required to apply for residence permit from the Immigration department before coming for work permit," he noted.

For the time being, as the new system is being prepared, the deputy minister reminded applicants to ensure they have all the required documents before applying for the permits.

"Some of the people fail to fill in all the forms correctly and they don't even make follow up on their applications. As a result, they end up putting blame on our officials," he said adding that some of the applicants have been using middlemen instead of following the proper channels.

Regarding the work permit of the new managing director of Vodacom, Ms Sylvia Mulinge, he said the government was still working on it.

Ms Mulinge is set to take up the position left vacant by Ian Ferrao whose tenure ended in May 31 this year.