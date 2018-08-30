Tanzania: Switzerland - Count On Us in Anti-Graft Mission

THE embassy of Switzerland has hailed Tanzania's anti-corruption crusade, saying it was essential for ensuring that the country's resources would be utilized for its economic development and enhancing the people's welfare.

Ambassador Ms Florence Tinguely Mattli, assured Tanzania that Switzerland was one of the Tanzania's development partners which actively supported its anti-corruption drive.

She said besides providing technical assistance to strengthen the capacity of the Prevention and Combating Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in international investigations, Switzerland supported the civil society and the media, which were key partners in fighting corruption at all levels.

She made the remarks in Dar es Salaam on Monday evening at an event for exclusive screening of the award winning film Bahasha (The Envelope).

"Indeed, as we will see in the movie, corruption feeds on secrecy and it can only be fought through transparency that leads to accountability," she stated, adding: "To combat corruption at all levels, everyone has to understand that corruption is not normal; it represents theft from the common wealth!" PCCB Director General Valentino Mlowola has underscored the importance of education to the public on the dark side of corruption as a major tool for fighting the vice.

"We enforce laws, but education is very crucial in alleviating corruption... and this is where we need people like artists to relay the messages to the people," Mr Mlowola remarked.

The film is part of an integrity campaign that supports the broader national effort against corruption in the country. It aims at reaching a mass audience, to show the consequences of engaging in corrupt behaviour.

The feature film was produced by Media for Development International (MfDI) in close cooperation with the PCCB, and was co-financed by the Swiss and Dutch embassies.