Tanzania: Z'bar Financial Inclusion Snags in Perspective

LACK of literacy and financial incapability are among the main drawbacks to the improvement of financial inclusion in Zanzibar, according to the newly released 2017 FinScope Survey.

In its proposal on how to increase financial services uptake for those who have been left behind, the Survey says that illiteracy continues to be one of the main barriers to uptake and usage of services to date.

On the aspect of financial literacy and how it affects financial inclusion, it cites savings and credit organizations, SACCOs, which failed to expand services after taking bank loans.

"Interviews have revealed that there is significant knowledge gaps on financial matters among users and that concerted efforts are still necessary to address this challenge, especially among the younger generation and people living in rural areas," proposes the survey.

Revealing the findings, the Financial Sector Deepening Trust (FSDT) Executive Director, Mr Sosthenes Kewe, noted that for the first time, the FinScope Survey not only has data on Zanzibar but also goes further inland to the regional levels and covers specific financial usage data on those regions.

Ms Nangi Massawe, a principal bank officer at Bank of Tanzania said that in the national financial Inclusion framework, it was clear that women, youth and small business enterprises winners were still lagging behind in the uptake of financial services and as such, they should be a special target since the 2017 FinScope survey highlights a similar phenomenon.

Presenting the findings, the FSDT Head of Research, Mr Elvis Mushi, said women, youth between ages of 16 and 25, farmers and fishermen, were groups still lagging behind as financial services undergo innovation.

He sought to see how the financial sector can get these people included, noting that 16 to 24 year olds were mainly dependent and reliant on others to cover their expenses (38 percent).

Another 35 percent of them received remittances from someone else or were involved in casual work (34 percent) which does not offer them a consistent source of income.

"There are also high levels of dependency among adults aged 65 years and above. where the majority (55 percent) depended on others to cover their expenses," he noted.

The FinScope survey shows that a significant part of the Zanzibari people's expenditure was on construction and investments. Some regulators in the Zanzibar financial sector said that in some cases, religious beliefs were a barrier to uptake of some financial services.

Mr Rashid Khamis from the Zanzibar Insurance Corporation, said research showed that religious beliefs, especially in Islam, were not for the nature of some financial and insurance and that's the reason many people had now joined the Islamic People's Bank of Zanzibar.