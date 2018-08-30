30 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Z'bar Financial Inclusion Snags in Perspective

Tagged:

Related Topics

LACK of literacy and financial incapability are among the main drawbacks to the improvement of financial inclusion in Zanzibar, according to the newly released 2017 FinScope Survey.

In its proposal on how to increase financial services uptake for those who have been left behind, the Survey says that illiteracy continues to be one of the main barriers to uptake and usage of services to date.

On the aspect of financial literacy and how it affects financial inclusion, it cites savings and credit organizations, SACCOs, which failed to expand services after taking bank loans.

"Interviews have revealed that there is significant knowledge gaps on financial matters among users and that concerted efforts are still necessary to address this challenge, especially among the younger generation and people living in rural areas," proposes the survey.

Revealing the findings, the Financial Sector Deepening Trust (FSDT) Executive Director, Mr Sosthenes Kewe, noted that for the first time, the FinScope Survey not only has data on Zanzibar but also goes further inland to the regional levels and covers specific financial usage data on those regions.

Ms Nangi Massawe, a principal bank officer at Bank of Tanzania said that in the national financial Inclusion framework, it was clear that women, youth and small business enterprises winners were still lagging behind in the uptake of financial services and as such, they should be a special target since the 2017 FinScope survey highlights a similar phenomenon.

Presenting the findings, the FSDT Head of Research, Mr Elvis Mushi, said women, youth between ages of 16 and 25, farmers and fishermen, were groups still lagging behind as financial services undergo innovation.

He sought to see how the financial sector can get these people included, noting that 16 to 24 year olds were mainly dependent and reliant on others to cover their expenses (38 percent).

Another 35 percent of them received remittances from someone else or were involved in casual work (34 percent) which does not offer them a consistent source of income.

"There are also high levels of dependency among adults aged 65 years and above. where the majority (55 percent) depended on others to cover their expenses," he noted.

The FinScope survey shows that a significant part of the Zanzibari people's expenditure was on construction and investments. Some regulators in the Zanzibar financial sector said that in some cases, religious beliefs were a barrier to uptake of some financial services.

Mr Rashid Khamis from the Zanzibar Insurance Corporation, said research showed that religious beliefs, especially in Islam, were not for the nature of some financial and insurance and that's the reason many people had now joined the Islamic People's Bank of Zanzibar.

Tanzania

After a 10-Year Break ATCL Brings Market War to Entebbe

It was flags and chants as a 76-seater bombardier Q400 series owned by Air Tanzania touched Ugandan soil at 1:14pm on… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.