Rwanda: RPF Rallies Voters in Gasabo, Vows to Promote Family Welfare

Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) parliamentary candidates have vowed to advocate for policies and programmes aimed at improving family welfare.

RPF was campaigning in Rusororo Sector yesterday where thousands of voters from the sector and from Ndera Sector gathered for the rally.

"The family law was passed by the outgoing parliament and we will ensure we follow up so that it is implemented to ensure that families live in harmony," said candidate Cécile Murumunawabo.

She added: "The Government, led by RPF, has established good governance and security, what we will do is to work with other institutions to carry out research to establish while there is still domestic violence and look for ways to minimise the trend".

Candidate Francis Karemera said that while a lot has been done over the years such as agriculture development, construction modern roads and health facilities, Rwandans need a parliament that would push for more achievements.

"If you vote for RPF-Inkotanyi, Rusororo-Mulindi road will be constructed and we will advocate so that more people in the area get clean water, we will also do all we can to help Rwandans to become self-reliant," said Karemera.

Théoneste Karenzi pledged that once Rwandans trust in RPF candidates and vote for them they would be investing in good governance, social welfare and promote education.

"Voting for RPF is to vote for good governance, social welfare as the best is yet to come, voting for RPF is investing for a better future, "said Karenzi.