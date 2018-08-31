Kenya: Malema Slams Kenya as 'America-Dependent' After Kenyatta Visit to U.S.

Combative South Africa's opposition figure Julius Malema has slammed Kenya as not "totally independent", days after President Uhuru Kenyatta visited White House and held talks with President Donald Trump.

Malema was commenting on the court case in Zimbabwe that upheld the election of Emmerson Mnangagwa as president.

He said he was disturbed by the attire that the presiding judges wore, particularly the white wigs.

"I was very worried with those judges in Zimbabwe. Even our judges here. They wear those green things. I don't know what these things represent. What is that? What symbol is that? Does it mean you can only think when you're wearing the hair of white people. You're actually wearing white brains. The reason you think properly is that wig, according to colonialism," charged Mr Malema.

He went on: "Revolutionaries like Zanu PF allow that to continue in Zimbabwe. They allow that to continue in Kenya. Well Kenya is something different. I don't think there is total independence there. America has got huge interest in that affair in that arrangement of Kenya."

Mr Malema is a Member of Parliament and the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, a far-left South African political party, which he founded in July 2013.

Kenya is not totally independent, America has got a huge interest in it, says Julius Malema over the wearing of Wigs by Judges. pic.twitter.com/LIJRwGuM0D

- Augustine Sang 🇰🇪 (@Sang_254) August 29, 2018