Kenya/South Africa: Walusimbi - Why I Ditched Gor Mahia for Kaizer Chiefs

Photo: Nairobi News

Former Gor Mahia defender after being unveiled by his new club Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.

Ugandan defender Godfrey Walusimbi has officially severed ties with Gor Mahia and explained he opted to sign for top South African side Kaizer Chiefs so as to 'move a step forward' in his career.

Probably excited by his reported 200 percent salary increase at his new workstation in Johannesburg compared to the Sh170,000 monthly pay he used to take home at Gor Mahia, the 29-year-old was pictured kissing the Amakhosi's yellow and black badge at his unveiling, best illustrating where his loyalty has quickly shifted to.

"I have always known that Kaizer Chiefs is a great football club," he said.

"Chiefs play for honours and that's a positive mindset that every player dreams of. Just like every footballer, I always want to move one step further in my career and I think my move to Chiefs is one such step."

LOVE-HATE RELATIONSHIP

The transfer, happening on the eve of the transfer deadline day in South Africa ends a four-year union between the Uganda Cranes player and the Kenyan champions, who are expected to pocket between Sh5-8 million in transfer fees.

Walusimbi joined Gor Mahia from Congolese side Don Bosco back in 2013 and has since won three league titles and two domestic cups during his time at K'Ogalo.

In recent times, however, he endured a love-hate relationship with Gor Mahia's management over contractual disputes.

He even went on a month-long strike early this season to protest a delay in payments of his Sh2 million signing on bonus.

In his defence, the player openly stated that he 'came to Kenya to look for money'.

And when he left Kenya early this month to negotiate with the South African club, a furious Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier accused him of sneaking out of the country without being granted permission or notifying the club.

On the pitch, Walusimbi stood out as a dedicated and exceptionally talented left back who could also put in a shift on the right side of midfield.

His continued absence from the team, according to pundits, has in one way or the other contributed to K'Ogalo's recent patchy form.