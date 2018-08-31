Kenya: Murang'a Residents to Get Free Water

Governor Mwangi wa Iria has directed that water be offered for free to all residents of Murang'a as the battle between him and tycoon Peter Munga over the control of a water firm escalated Thursday.

His decision came as a Nation journalist was briefly arrested by police at the premises of Murang'a Water and Sewerage Company (Muwasco).

The governor said he was angered by the water company's decision to disconnect water to consumers for them to participate in a go-slow in protest over changes he made in the firm's management.

He told the Nation that his decision to replace Mr Munga as the company's chairman will not change, even after a court order stopped the replacement, insisting that the Equity Bank founder had served on the board for more than 16 years.

COURT JUDGMENTS

Justice Byram Ongaya suspended the appointment of Prof Joseph Kimura, which the governor had announced in a gazette notice dated August 15.

The county boss asked water consumers to disregard current bank accounts given by Muwasco for payments until his administration announces new accounts.

"There are two court rulings indicating that water is a devolved function and advising Muwasco and all the water companies that they should continue until we tell them that we are ready to take over the management.

"We wrote to them advising them to declare all the assets but they declined, stating that they are a private company that is not answerable to me. This is contravening the court ruling and this is the reason I maintain that nothing will stop me from taking over the management of Muwasco," the governor told the Nation on Thursday.

WATER BILLS

Mr Wa Iria added that the Water Services Regulatory Board (Wasreb) had earlier written a letter to Muwasco protesting the idea of Mr Munga serving for 16 years on the board in disregard of the two terms enshrined in the Water Act.

Asked whether he would obey the court order that reinstated Mr Munga, Mr Wa Iria said, "I have no issues with the court order. The fact remains there are two sets of rulings which pronounced that water belongs to the county government."

He vowed to continue managing the water companies in the county, adding that he would not let a private company continue collecting money in form of water bills from members of public.

Mr Wa Iria oversaw the takeover of Muwasco on Monday.