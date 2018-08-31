Kenya: Gor Mahia Ace Signs for Kaizer Chiefs

Photo: Nairobi News

Former Gor Mahia defender after being unveiled by his new club Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.

Ugandan defender Godfrey Walusimbi has officially severed ties with Gor Mahia and explained he opted to sign for top South African side Kaizer Chiefs so as to 'move a step forward' in his career.

Probably excited by his reported 200 percent salary increase at his new workstation in Johannesburg compared to the Sh170,000 monthly pay he used to take home at Gor Mahia, the 29-year old Walusimbi was pictured kissing the Amakhosi's yellow and black badge at his unveiling, best illustrating where his loyalty has shifted towards.

"I have always known that Kaizer Chiefs is a great football club," he said during the unveiling on Thursday.

"Chiefs play for honours and that's a positive mindset that every player dreams of. Just like every football, I always want to move one step further in my career and I think my move to Chiefs is one such step."

This transfer, happening on the eve of the transfer deadline day in South Africa ends a four-year union between the Uganda Cranes player and the Kenyan champions, who are expected to pocket between Sh5 to 8 million as transfer fees.

Walusimbi joined Gor Mahia from Congolese side Don Bosco back in 2013 and has since won three league titles and two domestic cups during his stint.

His stay in Nairobi was at times characterized with a breakdown in relationship with his employer.

Specifically, he went on a month-long strike earlier this season to protest a delay in payments of his Sh2 million signing on bonus. In his defence, the player openly stated that he 'came to Kenya to look for money'.

A few months later, he was accused by Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier of sneaking to South Africa and engaging with Chiefs without his then employer's blessing.

On the pitch, Walusimbi stood out as a dedicated and exceptionally talented left back who could as put in a shift on the right side of midfield. His continued absence from the team according to pundits, has in one way or the other contributed to the recent patchy form.