31 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Concourt - Taxpayers to Carry Cost Burden of Sassa Application to Extend Invalid CPS Contract

By Marianne Thamm

A South African boy stands with his mother and thousands of South Africans as they wait in line outside Gugulethu Social Services office to register for a Social Relief of Distress Grant, Guguletu, Cape Town, South Africa 28 January 2009. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A ruling by the Constitutional Court on Thursday that Sassa and its former acting CEO, Pearl Bhengu, are jointly liable, in their official capacities only, for costs related to a Sassa application in February 2018 for a further extension of an invalid CPS contract for cash payments to social grant recipients, will ultimately add to the agency's already bloated over R1-billion irregular and wasteful expenditure bill. In the end it is taxpayers who will carry the can.

While the ConCourt ruling, delivered by Justice Leona Theron, might have let former Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini, Sassa and its former acting CEO, Pearl Bhengu, off the hook personally, it was scathing in its assessment of the parties concerned.

The court found that Sassa, in its application to the court, had not been "candid" (in other words it had lied), had also withheld "information material to the determination of the matter", and had been serially delinquent with regard to...

