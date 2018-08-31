South Africa: DA and Msimanga Outflank EFF and ANC for Now, but As 2019 Looms Everything's Up for Grabs

analysis

The Democratic Alliance's Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga should have lost office on Thursday, according to commitments from the EFF and ANC. He survived as the ANC was outplayed and the EFF continues to benefit from its kingmaker role in municipalities ahead of the 2019 elections.

"Shit happens in politics," DA councillor Kate Prinsloo smiled at the ANC bench, as if she knew what was about to happen.

"I'm asking that she withdraw 'shit', because shit is about to happen," the ANC's Lesego Makhubela replied.

The odds suggested the DA's Tshwane executive mayor, Solly Msimanga, would be removed on Thursday through a no-confidence motion backed by the ANC and EFF. They had the numbers. Not much happened, except for much bluster, and the outmanoeuvring of the ANC.

On Monday, the EFF helped dislodge Athol Trollip's DA-led coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay (the DA is contesting the council processes in court) and party leader Julius Malema said Msimanga was next.

Malema was resolute that the Tshwane mayor would be removed for failing to consult...