31 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: DA and Msimanga Outflank EFF and ANC for Now, but As 2019 Looms Everything's Up for Grabs

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Greg Nicolson

The Democratic Alliance's Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga should have lost office on Thursday, according to commitments from the EFF and ANC. He survived as the ANC was outplayed and the EFF continues to benefit from its kingmaker role in municipalities ahead of the 2019 elections.

"Shit happens in politics," DA councillor Kate Prinsloo smiled at the ANC bench, as if she knew what was about to happen.

"I'm asking that she withdraw 'shit', because shit is about to happen," the ANC's Lesego Makhubela replied.

The odds suggested the DA's Tshwane executive mayor, Solly Msimanga, would be removed on Thursday through a no-confidence motion backed by the ANC and EFF. They had the numbers. Not much happened, except for much bluster, and the outmanoeuvring of the ANC.

On Monday, the EFF helped dislodge Athol Trollip's DA-led coalition in Nelson Mandela Bay (the DA is contesting the council processes in court) and party leader Julius Malema said Msimanga was next.

Malema was resolute that the Tshwane mayor would be removed for failing to consult...

South Africa

State Must Introduce Legislation to Recognise Muslim Marriages As Valid - High Court

The Western Cape High Court on Friday ordered that the State was obliged to introduce legislation to recognise Muslim… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.