South Africa: Can the DA Still Win Three Provinces?

analysis

With Tshwane teetering and Nelson Mandela Bay lost, can the DA still extend its power to win three provinces in 2019? Or will it expend all its political energy on coalition management and interminable court cases?

As the DA's Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga lived to see another day in his mayoral chains on Thursday, the city's teetering coalition government raises a conundrum for the opposition party.

With the election set to be held between May and August 2019, the DA's plan to wrest two more provinces from the ANC is threatened by its leadership being in near-permanent coalition management in the three cities it won in 2016.

This week, Athol Trollip lost his mayor's gavel in Nelson Mandela Bay while Msimanga is likely to soon face another motion of no confidence in the capital, as threatened by its coalition partner, the EFF and by the opposition ANC. And while he should be busy campaigning for the job of Gauteng premier he has set his...