South Africa: A Properly Implemented NHI Can Help Bridge Divides in a Fractured Country

opinion

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi briefing the media on the status of Healthcare in the country at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria. 05/06/2018 Kopano Tlape GCIS

What is the NHI and what does it have in common with land expropriation? Both have the potential to build social solidarity across race, gender and class. Structural mechanisms of redistribution are vital to ensure we move beyond the ideals of transformation, towards a society that really does benefit everyone who lives in it.

In February 2018 President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country's land redistribution programme would be accelerated. This included the proposed introduction of land expropriation without compensation. It sparked an intense public debate and brought to the fore questions of what is just and fair in a country built on oppression and social exclusion.

Last week, on Friday 24 August, the president's address to the National Health Insurance (NHI) stakeholder consultative meeting in Gauteng generated very little public debate, and hardly even made the news. And yet the introduction of NHI is - like land reform - an attempt to fundamentally shift public policy and create a more just, cohesive South Africa.

The proposed NHI Bill (which is up for public...