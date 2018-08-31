31 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: A Properly Implemented NHI Can Help Bridge Divides in a Fractured Country

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Leanne Brady, Injairu Kulundu and Eleanor Whyle

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi briefing the media on the status of Healthcare in the country at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria. 05/06/2018 Kopano Tlape GCIS

What is the NHI and what does it have in common with land expropriation? Both have the potential to build social solidarity across race, gender and class. Structural mechanisms of redistribution are vital to ensure we move beyond the ideals of transformation, towards a society that really does benefit everyone who lives in it.

In February 2018 President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country's land redistribution programme would be accelerated. This included the proposed introduction of land expropriation without compensation. It sparked an intense public debate and brought to the fore questions of what is just and fair in a country built on oppression and social exclusion.

Last week, on Friday 24 August, the president's address to the National Health Insurance (NHI) stakeholder consultative meeting in Gauteng generated very little public debate, and hardly even made the news. And yet the introduction of NHI is - like land reform - an attempt to fundamentally shift public policy and create a more just, cohesive South Africa.

The proposed NHI Bill (which is up for public...

South Africa

Athletics - Super Semenya, Manyonga Win Diamond League Gold

Caster Semenya and Luvo Manyonga's stars shone brightest for the South African contingent on the first night of the IAAF… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.