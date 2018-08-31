31 August 2018

South Africa: ANC North West PEC Disbanded, Supra Mahumapelo Removed As Chair

The ANC national executive committee has disbanded the North West provincial executive, removing chairperson Supra Mahumapelo.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has been appointed as the interim convener of the province.

Mokgoro replaced Mahumapelo as the province's premier earlier this year.

The party's highest decision-making body held a special NEC in Cape Town on Thursday, meeting amidst divisions in that province.News24 understands that Mahumapelo put up a fight to keep his position.

He is said to have accused some members of plotting to oust him.

The meeting is understood to have gone until the early hours and was undecided about the decision, with some members arguing that there was a lack of consistency in applying the rules.

The party's top six and the national working committee will put together names of the people who will form part of the provincial task team.

