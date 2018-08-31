Kenya: 27 Tanzanians Arrested in Mombasa Crackdown on Immigrants

Twenty seven Tanzanians will be deported following their arrest in Mombasa as part of the nationwide crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Security agents in the county handed them over to the Immigration Department on Thursday for facilitation of repatriation. Some were taken to Likoni police station.

Mombasa Police Commander Johnston Ipara said the Tanzanians were among other immigrants from Congo, Somalia, Eritrea and Ethiopia who were arrested for lacking travel documents.

A Cameroonian was among those taken to the Likoni station, police sources said.

East Africans can use their national IDs to get in and out of Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda but Mr Ipara said those apprehended lacked these as well.

"Some were released after producing the required documents," he said.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the lack of clear guidelines on the crackdown has resulted in confusion among police and the administration.

On Wednesday, some of the foreigners were taken to court but they did not take plea as the prosecution applied to have the charges withdrawn.

State counsel Eugene Wangila told the court that the charge in question - of being in the country illegally - will be reviewed.

Senior Principal Magistrate Henry Nyakweba withdrew the case, upon which the immigrants were handcuffed by police and taken back to Likoni.

The crackdown on illegal immigrants started in May, with the government targeting those who were working in the country illegally.

The operation is by a multi-agency team of security agents including police and immigration officers.