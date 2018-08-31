Zimbabwe: Zim Golfers in Ghana

ZIMBABWE'S ree-member team of Batsirai Tilowakuti, Yollander Mubaiwa and Danielle Bekker, who left the country for this year's edition of the All-Africa Challenge Trophy at the Achimota Golf Club in Accra, Ghana, are confident of doing well.

The tournament ran from yesterday and will end tomorrow.

The Zimbabwe team were accompanied by veteran team coach Cathy Riley.

The participating teams this year include the host nation, defending champions South Africa, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Egypt, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Nigera, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia.

Each team will have three players and the best two scores, per round, count towards the daily team score in the 54-hole stroke play championship.

Zimbabwe finished fourth out of 16 nations at the last edition of the All-Africa Challenge Trophy in Tunisia.

The tournament is the brainchild of Zimbabwe-based golfer Tessa Covell who, in 1981, was the president of the Zambia Ladies' Golf Union, when she was invited to take a team of lady golfers to India to play in the "All India Championships".

The idea of an All-Africa Championships appealed to them and after consultations, over the next nine years, and her move to Zimbabwe, it led to the start of the All Africa Challenge Trophy.