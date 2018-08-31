Africa: Prime Minister to Attend Africa-China Business Forum

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Mr Kassim Majaliwa will attend the forthcoming Forum dubbed China-Africa Co-operation (FOCAC) summit 2018 in Beijing next week.

The summit will be held on September 4, 2018.

The Focac started in 2000 and since then 18 forums have been held.

It brings together businessperson from China and Africa.

This year's forum will be graced by Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to statement issued by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

A Tanzanian delegation will also include Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Augustine Mahiga, Zanzibar's Minister for Finance and Planning Mr Khalid Mohamed, among others.

The summit will be held under the theme "China and Africa: Toward an Even Stronger Community with a Shared Future through Win-Win Co-operation."

Among others, the summit will unveil new measures for China-Africa all around cooperation in the next stage.

The FOCAC 2018 will also focus on issues of trade and investment between China and Africa.

China has a futuristic approach of negotiating with countries on free trade agreements, again based on mutual benefit.

The summit will also review increased people-to-people exchanges, peace and security in Africa.

The first FOCAC summit was held in Beijing in 2006 and the second in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2015.

Overall, the upcoming FOCAC summit provides an unparalleled opportunity for Africa and China to review and elevate their relations to a much higher level for the benefit of their people.

This year's FOCAC summit will be preceded by another meeting which will brought together Permanent Secretaries scheduled to be held on September 1.

In attendance, the President of Rwanda Mr Paul Kagame and General Secretary of the United Nations (UN) Mr Antonio Guterres will participate in the meeting, among others.

Meanwhile, Mr Majaliwa on September 2 while in Beijing will officiate the launch of a business forum which has been organized by Tanzania and China, in which at least 80 firms will meet to discuss various business and investment issues.