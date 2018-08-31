South Africa: Karoo Horror Bus Crash - Boy, 4, and Man Still in ICU

A 4-year-old boy and a man were still in the intensive care unit (ICU) at George Hospital on Friday following a bus accident that claimed 10 lives on the R61 in the Western Cape.

The accident occurred at 02:15 on Thursday about 25km outside of Beaufort West.

Provincial health department spokesperson Nadia Ferreira told News24 that seven people remained in hospital following the fatal accident.

Three women and one man were still in Beaufort West provincial hospital, she said on Friday.

"Three patients with serious injuries are at George Hospital. Two of these patients (the boy and the man) remain in ICU while the third patient has been moved to a general ward," said Ferreira.

Ferreira said on Thursday that nine people died at the scene of the crash while one died after being admitted at the Beaufort West provincial hospital.

She had said 33 patients were treated at Beaufort West before others were transported to other hospitals in the province.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said six men, three women and one boy, aged between 7 and 8 years, died in the accident.

Africa said the driver had lost control of the bus, resulting in the "gruesome" accident.

The bus had been travelling from Cape Town in the direction of Beaufort West.

