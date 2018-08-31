31 August 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: CJ Tells Lawyers - Seek Arbitration, Mediation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

CHIEF Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma, has directed lawyers in public service to seek arbitration and mediation when a public institution has a legal dispute with other public institution instead of going to court.

Addressing Lawyers in a second Public Service meeting here yesterday, Prof Juma said lawyers should also advice public leaders and heads of public institutions on avoiding public statements that could trigger legal disputes.

The annual event brought together about 900 lawyers working in ministries, public institutions and regional authorities from across the country to discuss issues pertaining to the legal profession.

Prof Juma also directed lawyers to avoid engaging in activities which could result in conflict of interest with the institutions they represented. He expressed gratitude to President John Magufuli for the major transformations that the fifth phase government had made in the judiciary.

Prof Juma appealed to the government to consider improving the interests of lawyers in public service while carrying out transformations in the judiciary. On his part, the Minister for Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, said the government would this year table a bill in the National Assembly to grant authority to the State Attorney General to give directives to lawyers in public institutions.

"Presently, the Attorney General cannot give orders to public institution lawyers," he observed. Prof Kabudi said plans were underway to set up database of all lawyers working in public institutions, urging the State lawyers to register in the database.

"This will enable the government to establish the number of all State lawyers and their area of specialization," said the minister.

Tanzania

Magufuli Backs Mpango in Container Controversy

President John Magufuli yesterday expressed his disappointment over a tax saga in which 20 containers said to belong to… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.