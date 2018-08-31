Africa: Bright Start for Dar in All-Africa Golf Meet

made a fine start in the 14th All- Africa Challenge Trophy after finishing second behind the leaders South Africa in the opening round at the Achimota Golf Club in Accra, Ghana on Wednesday.

National team captain Madina Iddi told the 'Daily News' from Accra after the end of the first round that team worked very hard to start at second in the field of 17 African countries.

Each team fields three players in the stroke-play event, best two gross scorers count for each of the three days of the 54-hole biannual competition. Tanzania team posted aggregate 163 strokes after the first round to open up a 13-shot off the pace going for Thursday second round.

Iddi led by example after contributing 81 strokes as Hawa Wanyeche added 82 to total 163 team scores, while Angel Eaton carded 83 that was not counted. Casandra Hall and Zethu Myeki got South Africa's title defence with a solid opening round as combined for a six-over 150, while the host nation and Zimbabwe tied at third place on 167.

Hall carded two-over-par 74 and Myeki opened with a 76 to finished first and second respectively in the individual competition. Iddi and Sene Daba from Senegal tied for third on 81, while Lenanda van der Watt member of team South Africa - grabbed a share of fifth on 82 alongside Wanyeche and Zimbabwe's Batsirai Tilowakuti.

Iddi said that all is well so far for the prestigious biennial championship though hot weather and course condition make it difficult for many of them to beat 80's.

"Course is one of big challenge, you can see from the first round scores many players have played below their standards, We have to deal with all challenges and looking for better results in Friday's final round, there is room for improvement and we are optimist we can make notable changes," said team captain.

Tanzania is looking for a wonderful return after missing out the 2016 Tunisia competition. They last played in Kenya in 2014 where the team finished third behind champion South Africa and hosts Kenya.

Round 1 Leader board: 150- South Africa, 163-Tanzania, 167-Ghana; Zimbabwe, 168-Senegal, 169-Kenya; Uganda, 177-Nigeria, 181- Zambia, 182- Namibia, 193- Cameroon; Ivory Coast, 201- Togo, 212- Mali; Burkina Faso, 214 -Rwanda and at bottom is Gabon who total 294.