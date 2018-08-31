Africa: On Next Week's China-Africa Cooperation Summit in Beijing

WHAT I have in this column as breaking news is the summit meeting of leaders from Africa, who will convene in Beijing early next week, teaming up with Chinese leaders headed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to a communiqué by the Chinese mission in Dar es Salaam, the summit is scheduled for September 3-4 with the theme: 'China and Africa: towards an even stronger community with a shared future through win-win cooperation'.

I am reliably informed that Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa will represent Tanzania at this forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) aimed at building a "stronger community with a shared future between China and Africa".

"First, the summit will make a renewed call for a stronger community with a shared future between China and Africa," said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his press briefing in Beijing this week. He went on:

"The forum will usher in a new era for a belt and road initiative on Africa's development and China will engage with Africa in equal consultation, plan together, work together and benefit together." He vowed that the summit would push for increased development cooperation between China and Africa to higher levels.

"During the summit a new Beijing Declaration and Action Plan will be adopted along with a number of bilateral cooperation agreements providing a road map for increased Africa and China cooperation in the next three years and beyond," said the Chinese Foreign Minister in his press briefing.

This high level summit between African and Chinese leaders is running parallel and has been preceded by 14 sub-forums involving Chinese and African officials, who have discussed development questions on a win-win agenda.

According to informed reports, over the past 18 years, achievements have been made in political, economic and people-to-people interactions between China and Africa, especially after a similar FOCAC Johannesburg summit in 2015.

Consequently, trade volume between Africa and China has increased 17 times between 2000 and 2017, with China's investments in Africa growing significantly.

Most importantly, the Africa-Chinese relations have never been on a neocolonial agenda as goes some allegations by some western quarters, among whom was one former American Secretary of State, a Mr Tillerson, whom I quoted in this column the other day as warning Africa to avert the possibility of "forfeiting its sovereignty to China" if Africa continued its economic relations with China!

For, there is empirical evidence between Africa and western powers, including the US that the African continent is still the producer of primary products, which the West siphons off and sells back dearly as finished products.

The recent example is what befell us here in Tanzania where mining multinationals were literally shipping away our minerals with wanton abandon. Thanks to the current President, Dr Magufuli, this trend has now been brought to a halt although the country is still landed with "royalties" instead of equity shares in the harvesting these minerals from this country's soil by these multinationals.

Significantly, among these global multinationals, none is Chinese owned. Interestingly, it is not surprising either that some prominent western leaders skip Tanzania on their visit to Africa - maybe as a subtle message of displeasure of our President's stance to protect the country's natural resources!

It is along this perspective that the forthcoming China-Africa cooperation summit opening in Beijing early next week is most welcome to send the message home more strongly that Africa-China links are on a win-win agenda and never on an exploitative basis.

It is in this context that one should see the importance of top level meetings between African and Chinese leaders taking place from time such as the one that took place here in July this year that brought together 40 leftwing political parties from Africa, some of which were erstwhile national liberation movements in Africa as organized by the Communist Party of China which had contributed significantly in Africa's struggle against minority rule and apartheid.