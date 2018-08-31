Tanzania: 18-Storey NCAA Arusha Tower Set for Launch

VICE-PRESIDENT, Mama Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to inaugurate the tallest building in the Northern Zone during her forthcoming tour of Arusha Region in two weeks' time.

The Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Mrisho Gambo, revealed here that, the Vice-President is going to cut the ribbon to the entrance of the Ngorongoro Tourist Centre on the 16th of September this year.

Built at the cost of 45 billion/- the 18 storeys, the Ngorongoro Tourist centre, located at the intersection of Goliondo, Makongoro and East African Community Road is one of the urban investments by the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority.

The government owned facility, is among the extra enterprising projects that the Conservation Area was investing in, to diversify its sources of income supplementing the tourism activities that Ngorongoro is well known for.

"This is not only the tallest building in Arusha but also the most attractive in the city, with its frontal profile consisting of 40 percent glassworks and already airline offices, banks, tour companies have booked spaces," said the Regional Commissioner, adding that the Tower is about to create yet another history in Arusha.

The Ngorongoro Conservation Area applied for loans valued at US $ 15 million to cover 65 percent of the construction costs and already the Tourist Centre is paying part of the sum from upfronted rent payments by potential tenants.

The NCAA Manager in Charge of Planning and Investments, Mr Needpeace Wambuya said the building is already recording 45 percent occupancy two weeks before its inauguration.

"The building will be yielding over 4.3 billion/- in terms of rent per year, which means the project will recoup expenses within a period of ten years and afterwards the facility with a lifespan of 100 years, is going to record annual profits for more than 85 years," he said.

The 'Tower,' is also billed to become 'One Stop Business and Tourism Centre,' to bring under one roof the Tourism, Travel, Finance and Hospitality industries.

"We are going to install telescopes for even wide and zoomed views in addition to live screening of wildlife straight from Ngorongoro in real time," said the Property Manager, adding that one can visit Ngorongoro Crater virtually from the city centre through real-time digital screening," added the NCAA Chief Conservator Dr Fred Manongi.

It is the first building in Arusha to feature a Helipad. Rooftop restaurant and sky-walking bridge once it gets transformed into a 'Twin Towers' set up and is set to open shop next September.

"While many new buildings start with empty spaces, the Ngorongoro Centre is already listing a number of tenants including all major airlines such as Ethiopian Airlines, Rwandair and Precision-Air, in addition to a number of financial institutions," said the NCAA Property Manager, Mr Marco Silabi.

Its Ground Floor houses financial institutions, while from the 4th to the 10th floor will be rented for office spaces, the 11th floor is being spared for service, maintenance management and mechanical, while from the 12th to the 17th storeys are to serve as high class hotel apartments to house 34 such apartments in total.

The building also has two underground basements with ranks capable of parking 66 cars at once. There will also be dedicated restaurants on the second and 14 floors, in addition to the roof-top eatery which will grant diners spectacular views of Arusha since the property is the highest building in the city.