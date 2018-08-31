IN an effort to fight against malaria and boost health care, Geita Gold Mine Limited (GGM) has invested 1.7bn/- in the implementation of a community malaria prevention programme in Geita Region.

According to information obtained from GGM, the company supports the programme to reduce malaria prevalence and related deaths in the region.

"This is an annual programme, where GGM supports the community malaria prevention programme. The overall objective of the indoor residual spraying (IRS) intervention is to reduce malaria related illnesses and deaths among people living in Geita," reads part of the document from GGM.

The project has been implemented since 2010, while serving over 25,000 households in Geita Urban District. Among those households, over 17 000 are children under the age of 5 and pregnant women. The two groups are most vulnerable to malaria in the country.

It targets a reduction in malaria transmitting mosquitoes for the rest of the coming months of this year. "Training as well as community mobilisation is being conducted for communities to appreciate the initiative and its sustainability," it reads.

Moreover, over 200 young people from Geita get skills annually as well as seasonal employment opportunities during the implementation of the project and adds value to their lives. It has been reported that malaria cases in project areas have gone down from 3,000 in 2006/7 to 138 cases in 2013.

"This is a notable achievement in terms of morbidity and mortality as well as cost-effectiveness and production within the company," reads the document. Meanwhile, GGM has invested 800m/- in the renovation of Geita Regional Hospital, originally constructed in 1957.

The health facility has been supplied with medical equipment which will be used for diagnostic and treatment purposes, dentistry and others to ensure community members access rare services, which were previously offered in other referral hospitals outside Geita Region.

In recognition of the company's contribution to the health sector, Vice President Samia Hassan Suluhu awarded GGM for commitment to participating in massive investments in socioeconomic projects in Geita.