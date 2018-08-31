Tanzania: Water Woes, Security Concerns Dominate Monduli Campaigns

WATER woes in Monduli township and security concerns at Mto-wa- Mbu suburb are two major grievances that dominate the on-going political campaigns ahead of the byelections for Monduli legislator.

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and opposition Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) kick-started their campaigns in Monduli and Mto-wa- Mbu wards, with CCM receiving complaints over water scarcity while the opposition heard of security concerns.

Former Monduli legislator on Chadema ticket who has defected to CCM and was picked to defend his seat Julius Kalanga, promised to solve the water woes in Monduli. Monduli by-election is scheduled for September 16, 2018.

At least eight political parties are contesting for the parliamentary seat. CCM campaign launch was graced by the party's Vice Chairman (Mainland) Philip Mangula who assured Monduli residents that, Mr Kalanga was the right candidate for the post and that, this time, the candidate, once elected, will be accorded better support from the ruling party than he did during his tenure under the opposition.

"CCM is the right party, not only for Monduli but also for the entire country because it has maintained national cohesion outlook and feels the responsibility of a peaceful and developed country," said Mr Mangula.

Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa who served as Monduli Member of Parliament for two decades before he joined the opposition, launched the opposition campaigns at Mto wa Mbu, boasting that Chadema remained stable despite facing serious problems lately, leading en-masse defection of members and leaders.

"CHADEMA is still strong and we are not worried about party defectors," maintained Mr Lowassa as he peddled Chadema candidate for the seat, Mr Yonas Laizer. "You need to elect Laizer because he is the right person to solve security problems at Mto-Wa-Mbu," he noted.

Recently cases of women being attacked, raped and killed have been plaguing Mto-wa-Mbu area. According to Mr Lowassa, Monduli was among the most developed districts in the country, thanks to his two decades of dedicated services in the constituency.