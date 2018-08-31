Tanzania: Minister Makamba Calls for Fruitful Use of Available Data

TANZANIA's data reserve should be gainfully used in making decisions within the government, the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Mr January Makamba, said here yesterday.

Opening the Global Free and Open Source Software for Geospatial Conference, the minister said data collected in Tanzania will have meaning to the nation if it will be used in government decision making.

"the data we collect, and indeed we do collect quite a huge sum, is useless if it is not deployed in the government decision making, especially in development projects or land management plan" the minister noted.

Mr Makamba said available geo-spatial technology will serve as a tool to modernise the economy if the technology will be mainstreamed into wider government decisionmaking, adding that a country aspiring to modernise its economy cannot afford to ignore the technology.

He explained that geo-spatial initiatives and data help most of the policy and decision makers to make informed decisions and eliminate the element of try and error.

The minister said geo-spatial technology has created a tremendous opportunities in the everyday life, but it has also created challenges, explaining that the challenges emanate from lack of the technology and also the skills to analyse and deploy information for decision making in the government.

In deploying the technology, he cautioned, there was need to be mindful of the security element of maps and militarisation of the geo-spatial technologies and tools. In countries like the US, he cited, some powerful geo-spatial institutions were part of the military combat support.

He suggested that geo-spatial technology should be widely shared among children and from a young age. Children should be taught that geography is not simply about memorising places, rather placing them in the human progress context, the minister told hundreds of delegates at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre.

A number of Tanzanian projects using the geo-spatial technology were also showcased in this year's global conference being held for the first time in Eastern Africa.