Tanzania: Kudos U-19 Cricketers for Sealing Division 1 Spot

IT was highly motivating to see Tanzanian cricket making a giant leap at the global level when the U-19 team won a promotion to the first division after their bright run in the just ended ICC World Cup African Division Two qualifiers.

Tanzanian players won the last qualifying spot after getting better of Mozambique, posting a testing 215 all out with much efforts coming from the middle-order batsmen Dhrumit Mehta and Kartik Sayal. The duo did the vital spadework towards Tanzanian victory. Mehta fired 37 runs while Sayal added 45 more runs in holding the whole thing together.

Their 79-run alliance gave their bowlers something to work with, and that was all they needed. Indeed the whole U-19 cricket team deserves hearty congratulations, not only Mehta and Sayal, but all the officials who accompanied them.

In spite of all the challenges the players faced in the tournament, they managed to pull off a thrilling victory. The young cricketers, in the side played as a unit in the final, hence deserve special mention for their performances throughout the tournament.

The superior team work and discipline easily overcame Vieira Tembo threat as his 90- run menace could have helped Mozambique to win. Brave Tanzanians played as a team and easily overcame a single-man threat by eliminating Tembo's mates.

Mozambique, plucky throughout the tournament, only scored 140, with Tembo the penultimate wicket to fall. What helped Tanzania and seriously need to be taken as a good lesson was greater discipline with the ball, which easily made them better than their opponents.

Tanzanians have every reason to be proud of their team's thrilling victory in the play off, and experience from the match taught us many things, but above all, it taught us to fight and win for the home country.

Winning the match became more important than playing good or skillful cricket. It is worth to know that winning a ticket to play in the First Division cricket doesn't mean the end of the job for the team and the cricket's governing body, TCA, but it should be a start of preparations for a better performance in the upper divisions.

Players must think of how to stay or advance further, we wouldn't like to see our team playing in the First Division one season and relegated to the Second Division in the next season. We end up by saying congratulations boys, keep it up and aim higher.