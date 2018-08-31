Tanzania: Witnesses Give Account of Pupil's Torture

POLICE here have arrested a teacher alleged to have tortured to death a Standard Five pupil at Kibeta Primary School as investigations continue, Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Augustine Ollomi, has said.

Commander Ollomi named the deceased as 13-year old Sperius Eladius and identified the arrested suspects as Respicius Patrick (50). Several eye witnesses said that Patrick, the school's disciplinary teacher, allegedly used extra force to torture the pupil, forcing him to confess to the theft of a porch from one of the female teachers, Elieth Gerald (46).

During the torture, the suspect is alleged to have tormenting the child, including forcefully removing his nail on one of the fingers.

According to eye witnesses, as the caning progressed, a bodaboda rider whom the female teacher had hired arrived at the school with the alleged stolen porch, which was forgotten on the motorcycle. Doctor in-Charge at Bukoba Regional Referral hospital Dr John Mwombeki told reporters that the body of the deceased was received at around l.00pm on Monday.

"Initial investigations have revealed that the body had multiple wounds, with some of the wounds inflicted between two and three days ago. The death can be attributed to severe beatings," explained Dr Mwombeki.

The deceased biological father, Reverend Justus Balilemwa of the Evangelical Lutheran Church-North Western Diocese (NWD) said that the pupil's mother died shortly after delivery. "By that time, I was working at Mubunda Parish in Muleba District.

We took the child to Ntoma Orphanage Centre where he stayed for about one year. Since then, I have been living with the child with my family. I have been saddened by the circumstances that led to his sudden death," he said tears rolling down his cheeks.

In Tanzania, The Law of the Child Act, 2009 (Cap. 13) stipulates that a child shall have the right to life, dignity, respect, leisure, liberty, health, education and shelter from his parents or guardians.