Tanzania: Tz Urged to Operate 24-Hour Border Post

Kampala — Uganda has asked Tanzania to operate a 24 hour border operation, arguing that the eight hours shift that the country currently runs does not bode well with the one-stop-border post (OSBP) objective.

According to a report produced by the permanent secretaries meeting of the 2nd session of the joint permanent commission between Uganda and Tanzania, the eight-hour shift hinders the smooth flow of trade.

"Tanzania should adopt a 24-hour operations systems," reads the report, which was authored from resolutions reached by the two countries.

According to the report, the Mutukula OSBP in Uganda already runs a 24-hour operation while the Tanzanian side only operates an eight-hour shift.

"This (8-hour shift) delays clearance of goods and services at the border post," the statement reads.

Mr Sam Kutesa, Foreign Affairs minister, according to the report, noted that bilateral relations between Tanzania and Uganda have been excellent with the potential to improve.

"I am convinced that we can significantly scale-up bilateral trade between our two countries for mutual benefit," he said.

However, Kutesa observed, that was need to resolve outstanding non-tariff barriers that increase the cost of doing business.

The meeting between the two countries seeks to sort out trade differences at all levels, including emerging issues that constrain bilateral relations.

In an interview, Amb Augustine Mahiga, the Tanzanian Foreign Affairs minister, said the issues raised, most of which were proposed by the Ugandan team, will be resolved within six months.