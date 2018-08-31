Uganda: Arua By-Election Exposed the Worst of This Nation to the World

opinion

Arua Municipality in West Nile is a small, but strategically located place, just a stone throw (no pun intended) from DRC and a short ride to the South Sudan border.

In recent weeks, however, it has shot to the world stage, as it featured in the news across the world. The source of attention was the by-election in August for the Member of Parliament for the municipality; following the tragic and still puzzling shooting of MP Ibrahim Abiriga, who represented the constituency on the ruling NRM party ticket.

Abiriga was an interesting character who loved his party dearly. His broad daylight gunning down as he was approaching his home in Kawanda, along with his brother - cum-body guard, sent shock waves among all parliamentarians, who kept asking why anyone should assassinate Abiriga, of all people!

Like most murders in Uganda, his will also remain unresolved, but his death will be more remembered though for the by-election that followed, which brought out the worst in our armed forces in Uganda - the police, army and Special Forces Command (SFC).

With a voting population of just more than 40,000 people, Arua became a beehive of political tension as all the parties descended on the town with their political 'big guns', including the President of Uganda, who was campaigning for the Nusura Tiperu, the ruling party's candidate. The Opposition also pulled out all stops and made their presence felt. Nobody did that more than Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, an Independent MP for Kyadondo East.

Bobi Wine, a popular musician and an upcoming political 'heavy weight', is a man who in recent by-elections, has given the ruling party a 'bloody nose' by ensuring that the Opposition candidates he supported always beat the ruling party candidates.

Bobi Wine's charisma is drawn from his appeal to the youth having grown up in a ghetto. He resonates with them and speaks 'their language'. With 70 per cent of the population under 35 years and with unemployment among the youth in excess of 85 per cent, it is easy to see why they gravitate towards him and away from old politicians, who have promised them 'air' for more than 30 years.

Bobi Wines slogan "People Power" fits in well with the narrative of getting rid of the old order and their empty promises. To the establishment, which has successfully subdued the Opposition, this new kid with no organisation or party, has become a force to reckon with. Though he had not declared any presidential ambition, his actions and language indicated that Uganda needed a change in direction. The support he garnered from crowds across the country from west to east and north to south, have made him arguably the most 'popular' politician in the country.

Bobi Wine and his brand of politics may or may not lead us to the promised land . But it is a walk-up call to every Ugandan, including those in the ruling NRM party that something has gone badly wrong with the current political dispensation. The overt display and use of savagery against civilians and political opponents of the government, carried out with impunity and in front of the whole world, is totally inexcusable.

The perpetuators of these crimes must be brought to book if the government is to salvage its battered image both locally and globally. It is a lie for anyone to tell the public that these events have not dented our image abroad, especially with all the top envoys in Kampala trekking to hospitals to visit the savagely clobbered legislators.

The demonstrations in most of the major cities abroad have sent powerful messages to the government, so have the messages from foreign governments calling for the release of imprisoned MPs and others and for their access to proper medical treatment.

This is not time for bravado by government, but for reflection by all of us on the future of our country and for an orderly transition of power from one generation to the next. The use of brutal force is a sign of weakness and moral bankruptcy.

I was personally present in front of Parliament on that historical day (January 26, 1986) when Yoweri Museveni was sworn in as president and listened carefully to his speech that this was "not a change of guard but a fundamental change in the politics of our country". That change has still eluded us.

Mr Naggaga is an economist, administrator and retired Ambassador.