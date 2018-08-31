Kenya: UK Pledge to Return Stolen Funds Welcome

Europe has been the traditional destination for ill-gotten wealth from Africa. Looters found it easy to freight stolen cash from the continent to stash it in the heavily veiled European banks or buy properties abroad to launder the money. But times have changed. We are encouraged that the noose is fast tightening for those thinking of repatriating appropriated cash abroad.

Britain, which has been a preferred destination for those with ill-gotten funds, has joined the campaign to stop expatriation of corruption money. This is one of the declarations made by British Prime Minister Theresa May on her maiden visit to Kenya, announcing that her country will no longer provide a safe haven for looters.

TRANSNATIONAL THEFT

In July, visiting Swiss President Alain Berset signed a pact with Kenya undertaking to seize and transmit back any proceeds of corruption hidden in the European country. This was very important because Switzerland has been the safest, most secretive place to keep money obtained through corrupt dealings.

The two agreements mark a key milestone in the fight against corruption and theft of public resources. The crooks misappropriating public cash can no longer evade the dragnet.

There is acceptance that the fight against corruption or pilferage from public coffers must be transboundary and that countries have to co-operate to end the vice. This is vital. Financial markets are interconnected in this Digital Age and anything affecting one country easily impacts on the other; hence the imperative for joint operations to clamp down on transnational theft.

JERSEY ISLAND

Kenya's billions remain stashed in banks in Western capitals. It is recalled that the administration of former President Mwai Kibaki hired a consultancy firm, Kroll, to track and seize wealth stolen and kept abroad. At the time, it was estimated that some cash and properties totalling Sh78 billion were in Britain alone.

But that was just but the tip of the iceberg. More was, and still is, stockpiled in other places, such as Jersey Island. Proceeds of monumental scandals such as Goldenberg in the Moi era and Anglo Leasing during the Kibaki presidency were also freighted abroad. Efforts to recover such cash were unsuccessful.

WESTERN LEADERS

Declarations by Western leaders to help Kenya fight graft and plunder are profound. Political goodwill is critical as it gives impetus to national institutions to act in concert to curtail illicit cash flows.

But we must advance the campaign to the next level. The cash and proceeds of seized assets should be made public and a clear determination made on how to use them. Consequently, those behind the deals must be exposed, seized and charged in court for criminal offences. Stamping out corruption requires multiple approaches and the entry of Western leaders is reassuring.