30 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Nature Reserve Looking for Its 'Poached Billboard'

The Rhino & Lion Nature Reserve is offering a VIP family weekend for any information that will help them get back their missing billboard.

Jessica Khuphe, brand manager at the reserve, told News24 on Thursday that they only realised that the billboard was missing a week after it was put up.

The nature reserve, situated in the Cradle of Humankind, north of Krugersdorp, tweeted that their brand new billboard was last seen on Airport Road outside Lanseria Airport earlier in August.

"We are not sure when it was taken down. We are still conducting an investigation," Khupe said.

She said they were in the process of reporting the matter to authorities.

"We had paid for the billboard. It was the reserve's only biggest billboard that was up at the time," she said.

Khupe confirmed that the reward for information was indeed a VIP family weekend at the reserve.

News24

South Africa

