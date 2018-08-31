31 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Fire Guts 18 Houses in Mukuru Kaiyaba

By Sammy Kimatu

More than 50 people spent Thursday night out in cold after an inferno razed 18 houses at Mandazi Road Area situated in Nairobi's Mukuru Kaiyaba slum.

Property of unknown value was reduced to ashes.

The fire started on Thursday evening when residents were away at work. Witnesses said the fire started from one house when the owner had left out an unattended water heater.

The fire spread quickly to other houses after gas cylinders exploded sending panic to the slum dwellers and the neighbouring Industrial Area.

A victim, 43-year -old Sylvester Ochieng said his tools were looted during the incident.

He is a welder and a father of five children. He lost everything he had in his house. The area Nyumba Kumi elder said the scene could not be accessed easily due to congestion of houses.

"Owners of permanent houses are adamant to demolish their property for ease of access roads which can be used during emergencies," he said.

At the scene were burnt stationery, mattresses and plastic items.

The residents urged both the county and national government to assist them.

