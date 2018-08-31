Kenya: MP Wants Probe of Kenya's Anti-Doping Laws

An MP wants the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) to table an audit report of Kenyan athletes who have tested positive and the achievement the country has so far realised since the enactment of the Anti-doping law.

South Imenti MP Kathuri Murungi also wants Athletics Kenya (AK) and the Ministry of Sports take a foreign audit of foreign trainers in the country, how they are vetted to establish their credibility and suitability.

In a petition presented to the National Assembly on Thursday, Mr Murungi argues that as a leading country in long distance races, Kenya has not done much to implement the Anti-Doping laws, which created Adak to protect athletes' fundamental rights to participate in doping free sport as well as promoting fairness and equality for athletes in Kenya.

The move by the MP comes at a time when there is a concern over the high rate of Kenyan athletes who have failed doping tests.

The latest is the World 800 meters bronze medallist Kipyegon Bett, who tested positive for banned blood booster Erythropoietin (EPO) last week.

Bett joins a long list of Kenyan athletes who have tested positive to banned substances. They include: Milan Marathon winner Lucy Kabuu, Samuel Kalalei, (2017 Athens Marathon winner ), former Olympic 1,500 m champion Asbel Kiprop and Ruth Jebet.

Others are 2016 Olympic marathon winner Jemima Sumgong and former Boston City Marathon winner Rita Jeptoo.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has been issuing incessant sanctions to Kenya for non-compliance and delays implementing the laws posing a threat to our social co-existence and integration globally," Mr Murungi said, arguing that Ministry of Sports, which is tasked with the responsibility, is not doing much.

"There are allegations that banned substances are used by athletes in the training camps and this is blamed on both local and international trainers," he said.

The MP questioned the criteria for recruiting local and international trainers for various training camps expressing concern is not known and efforts to resolve the matter with relevant government agencies have been futile.

r Murungi wants Athletics Kenya and the Ministry of Sports to take an audit of foreign trainers and give details of how they are vetted to establish their credibility and suitability.

The MP wants the government to recommend formulation of new policies ti ensure comnpliance and enhancement of Kenya's reputation in sports internationally.

Speaker Justin Muturi submitted the petition to the Departmental committee on Sports which will consider and file a report to the House in the next 60 days.