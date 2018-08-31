Kenya: Redsan Set to Launch Album in Star-Studded Concert

Kenya's dancehall king Redsan is set to launch his new album titled 'The Baddest' in two weeks at the Carnivore Grounds.

The concert will feature Jamaican Dancehall artist Demarco, Nigerian pop queen Tiwa Savage as well as Kenyan hip-hop king Khaligraph Jones.

The 'Badder Than Most' hit maker says that his friendship, as well as previous music relationships are part of the reasons the artistes will be performing at the concert.

"I am bringing my long term friend Demarco who I have also collaborated with in the album as the event's main feature. I have also worked with Khaligraph before and we happen to share a similar vision. His dream to take Kenyan music to the world is the same as mine from 24 years ago when I started my career."

He added: "Tiwa Savage was an easy choice for me because she is one of the ladies I really admire in the Afro Beats scene and plans to work with her are already underway."

COLLABORATIONS

The 17-track album will include collaborations with top artistes such as Demarco and Naila- formerly of the Brick and Lace duo- from Jamaica, Tanzania's Ervix, Uganda's Jose Chameleon, as well as Kenyan songstress Yvonne Darc.

The award-winning artiste explained his need to collaborate with artistes who share his career visions and dreams.

"I've always felt the need to collaborate with likeminded artists who see beyond one region and go on to establish international brands," he said.

Redsan, real name Swabri Mohammed, is among the pioneering Kenyan music acts whose music has dominated the industry for more than two decades.

His previous albums include Seasons of the San (2002), Red (2004), Pioneer (2006) and Versatility (2009).

He won Best Kenyan Male Artiste at the Pearl of Africa Music Awards in 2006 and has received various nominations on continental award ceremonies including Best East African Album for his Pioneer album at the Tanzania Music Awards in 2006, Most Promising African Male in 2003 and Best East African Male Artiste at the Kora Awards in 2004.