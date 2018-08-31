Kenya: Taj Mall Owners Defiant As Demolition Deadline Expires

The management of Airgate Centre, formerly Taj Mall, has remained defiant over the impending demolition of the property, saying they will not move. The deadline for the demolition of the building expired yesterday.

The proprietor of the development, Rameshchandra Govino Gorasia was on August 16 given a 14-day notice, up to August 30, by a multi-sectoral committee on unsafe buildings to bring down the six-floor building, said to be standing on a road reserve.

But the manager of the multi-billion shilling property, Amos Mogire said they do not recognise the notice signed by the multi-sectoral committee chaired by Moses Nyakiongora, claiming that it had no letterhead, no LR number and no stamp.

Mr Nyakiongora said the building situated in Embakassi has encroached on the Outer Ring Road reserve hindering its continual expansion.

'BUSINESS AS USUAL'

"For us it is business as usual as we are continuing with our business. We are still operational and we have not even moved our offices," said Mr Mogire yesterday at the premises.

But even in the face of the defiance exhibited by the managers, it is not rosy at the once booming property that had tenants jostling for space.

A spot check by Business Daily yesterday established that it was only one business, on the first floor, that was still in operation.

RAMS supermarket had its doors open and although there were some customers, it was evident business was very low as there was only one cashier manning the three supermarket tills.

The manager acknowledged that the issuance of the notice had hit them hard as they lost 30 tenants.