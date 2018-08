At least three government soldiers were killed in an overnight Alshabaab attack on Afgoye town some 30km from the Somali capital Mogadishu, Radio Dalsan reports.

An official confirmed to Radio Dalsan that the militants executed a heavy attacked on government soldiers base in the town past midnight.

The goverrnment soldiers managed to repulse the attack.

At least 7 soldiers were injured in the fighting and several military vehicles destroyed.